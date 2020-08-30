



President Xi told senior leaders on Saturday that China must build an “impregnable fortress” to maintain stability in Tibet, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.





The Chinese president reportedly said that political and ideological education needs to be strengthened in Tibet’s schools to “plant the seeds of loving China in the depths of the hearts of every youth," in order to build a "united, prosperous, civilised, harmonious and beautiful new, modern, socialist Tibet."





The Chinese leader reportedly said that role of the Communist Party needs to be "strengthened" to "integrate" the Tibet's local ethnic group.





China had taken control of Tibet in 1951 in what it called "peacefully liberated", however, critics say China has repressed Tibetan culture even as exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama,85, continues to stay in India with China not allowing him any access to the region.





China had earlier imposed visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called egregious behaviour over Tibet as Beijing asserted that it would allow not allow foreign interference in Tibetan affairs.





The US had restricted visas to Chinese officials who it said were "substantially involved" in the "exclusion" of foreigners from Tibet. The US had passed a law two years ago aimed at pressuring China over its tight restrictions in Tibet.





According to Xinhua news agency, Xi said Tibetan Buddhism needs to "adapt" to "socialism and to Chinese conditions". Xi reportedly said that China should protect national unity and educate the masses in the struggle against “splittism”







