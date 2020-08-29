File photo of Rajnath Singh with Russian defence minister, General Sergey Shoigu





MOSCOW: Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu said he looked forward to meeting his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh during his visit to Moscow next week.





Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted, "Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma welcomed Russian Defence Minister HE Sergey Shoigu at the India Defence Pavilion at Kubinka outside Moscow."





"Russian Defence Minister said that he looked forward to meeting Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in Moscow next week. This was conveyed to Ambassador today," the Embassy added.





Rajnath is scheduled to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Russia from September 4 to 6.







