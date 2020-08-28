



SRINAGAR: Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.





Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.





He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained. The operation is on, the official added.







