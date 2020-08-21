In this file photo Russia's Progress cargo ship is seen approaching the International Space Station





In order to possibly boost India’s capabilities in the global aerospace market, the government is now doubling down on start-ups. Even as the space agency Indian Space Research Organisation has been engaging with multiple start-ups for quite some time now, the research and development organizations under the Ministry of Science and Technology — National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) have now come together to promote start-ups. The two have partnered to set-up an innovation-cum-incubator centre through external private funding to help aerospace start-ups scale up.





The centre would incubate, mentor, and support start-ups with product and prototype development of their product or service apart from its validation. “This partnership may pave a way for establishing innovation-cum-incubation centres in other CSIR laboratories which are working in different thematic areas” Dr H. Purushotham, Chief Managing Director, NRDC said in a statement by the ministry. The tie-up will help generate employment opportunities for youth, Purushotham added. However, details around its launch, number of start-ups to be supported, the duration of the program, etc. have not been shared yet by the government.





The global space economy is pegged at $360 billion of which the Indian space economy is around 2 per cent valued at $7 billion, according to consulting firm PwC India. “With a target to contribute 1 per cent to India’s envisaged $5 trillion GDP in 2024, the Indian space sector needs to reach $50 billion,” PwC said in its January 2020 report titled Preparing to scale new heights: Enhancing private participation in India’s commercial space sector. This translates to around 48 per cent CAGR.



