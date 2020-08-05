



NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday briefed Russia on the ongoing regional issues including LAC situation amid China’s intransigence on disengagement.





ET has reliably learnt that prevailing LAC situation came up for discussion when Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a telephonic conversation.





Sources told ET that conversation was extremely productive, warm and marked by cordiality. It may be recalled that Russia has emerged as a political factor in the current Sino-Indian standoff and playing an important but low key role in defusing the tensions. Moscow has also assured defence supplies as per Indian requirements.





The two senior officials inter alia covered high-level exchanges between both sides; forthcoming calendar of high-level meetings in the framework of BRICS and SCO; and interactions and meetings at various levels preparatory to the India-Russia Summit later in the year, according to a government statement. The BRICS-RIC foreign ministers meet is planned in Moscow early September. The BRICS-SCO summit is planned in October or November in St Petersburg. India plans to hold SCO Heads of Government end of November. All the meets will however depend on state of covid.





The Foreign Secretary and the Deputy Foreign Minister also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest reflecting common ground and approaches. Both sides agreed to maintain regular contacts, the statement added.





