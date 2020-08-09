



New Delhi: With the FATF blade hanging on Pakistan, India on Friday increased its pressure on the neighbouring country by citing the D-company matter at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC), and appealed to the global watchdog to help combat terror funding with enhanced coordination with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





“India has been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border. We experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organised crime and terrorism,” India said at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Friday.





“An organized crime syndicate – D-Company – that used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies transformed into a terrorist entity overnight causing a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993. It resulted in the loss of more than 250 innocent lives,” the Indian delegates said.





India said that Ibrahim, the perpetrator of the horrific 1993 Mumbai blasts, unsurprisingly continues to enjoy patronage “in a neighbouring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations”.





“The United Nations needs to enhance its coordination with bodies like FATF which have been playing a significant role in setting global standards for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing,” the Indian delegation said.





India reiterated the concern that terrorism is one of the most serious threats mankind faces today. “The scourge of terrorism doesn’t distinguish between countries and regions. It is the grossest affront to enjoyment of inalienable human right to life and to live in peace and security,” the statement said.





“India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification of any form of terrorism. And looking for root causes for terrorism is akin to finding a needle in a haystack,” India said.







