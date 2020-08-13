



New Delhi: Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Wednesday met Liu Jianchaou, the deputy director office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission to discuss current tensions along LAC.





“Ambassador @VikramMisri today met H.E. Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission and briefed him on India’s stance vis-à-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT and overall bilateral relations,” Indian Embassy in China tweeted after the meeting.





During the meeting, Misri referred to India's position on the situation on the borders on easter Ladakh and the overall bilateral relations, sources said. This comes within three days of last military talks.





Major general-level talks held between India and China Sunday over the tensions in the Depsang Plains region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) achieved no progress.





There has not been any significant change in the ground situation in Ladakh, where the Chinese continue to occupy areas near Pangong Tso, and block Indian patrols in the Depsang Plains.





Then ongoing talks between India and China have hit a roadblock, with the Chinese standing firm on their positions.





India has told China to stop further construction and pull back troops from the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector of eastern Ladakh. During the talks between the two sides, India also told China to stop further construction activities in the area.







