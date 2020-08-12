Private Defence unit Stump, Schuele & Somappa has developed varied rifles for the armed forces





Quite recently, the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh announced a ban on importing defence items, which might pose as a new opportunity for the IT companies. As per reports, some major names, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro will be venturing into this field.





Sameer Patil, a fellow at Mumbai-based thinktank Gateway House says, “This offers opportunities for Indian IT companies such as Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and HCL Technologies, which have so far played a restricted role in the Indian military’s technological modernization.”





Up until now, these companies haven’t been very actively participating in the defence sector, but they could enjoy the benefit with the help of a public-private partnership.





Indian IT Companies Can Positively Affect Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Drones For Defence





Cyber technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), swarming drones, blockchain, and quantum computing, is crucial in defence to strengthen the military for any unforeseen future. Countries like the US, Russia, and China are at the forefront where advancement in defence technology is concerned.





As we all are aware, navigation satellites carry out half the work when a war is being fought on the ground. Data analysed by digital modules is extremely important for the efficiency of an aircraft. If IoT (Internet of Things) is implemented in the country’s defence technology, it can go a long way for the security of the country.





Cyber technology also plays an important role in protecting against advanced cyber threats, such as deep fakes and social engineering attacks (honey trapping Indian soldiers), etc.





Indian IT companies can help build up the defence technology of India by helping to identify critical technologies. These include those that have been denied to our country as a part of the International Strategic Export Controls regime: restrictions on electronics, computers, and IT covering information security.







