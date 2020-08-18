



At a time when the Indian Navy fighter aircraft are deployed in the northern sector for operations, top commanders of the Indian Navy will meet on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing dispute with China and the steps to counter the Chinese aggression on land borders.





The Navy conference will be attended by top naval commanders, including the chiefs of the operational arms of Western and Eastern navies.





Sources told India Today TV that the naval commanders are already in Delhi to participate in the meeting, in which they are likely to discuss the security situation in view of the aggression shown by Chinese and measures to counter it.





The Indian Navy has deployed its assets including the INS Vikramaditya, along with crucial submarines, in the sea to tackle any possible misadventure by the adversary.





Sources said that, in the commanders' conference, the Navy would also be given a direction by the top political leadership of the country.





The Navy has taken special measures to help in the ongoing conflict with the Chinese, with their fighter aircraft deployed at an Indian Air Force base in the northern sector where they are carrying out extensive flying operations.







