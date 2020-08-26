



New Delhi: INS Karanj, the third submarine of the Kalvari class being prepared in India, is expected to join the Navy in four to five months. Karanj was sent for sea tests in 2018 and according to sources these tests have been successful. The fourth submarine INS Vela of the same class will also join the Navy by the end of next year.





The first two submarines of the Kalvari class, Kalvari and Khanderi, have already been inducted into the Navy. A total of 6 submarines of Kalvari class are being manufactured at Mazgaon Dock Limited, Mumbai. This submarine is capable of staying in the sea for 50 days and can travel up to 12,000 km at a time. It has 8 officers and 35 naval operators and can dive up to 350 meters under the sea. The Kalvari class submarine has an undersea speed of 37 km per hour. These include torpedoes to destroy a submarine within the sea or a ship on the ocean surface. In addition, these submarines can also lay landmines in the sea.





Let us tell you that in 1997, the Indian Navy had prepared a big plan to make Submarine fleet powerful. Under this, there was a plan to construct new 24 submarines by 2024, but this plan is still running behind schedule. Kalvari joined the Navy in 2017 as the first submarine under the class ie Project 75. The project is expected to be completed by 2022.







