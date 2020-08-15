



Five rounds of top-level military talks have failed to break the border deadlock due to serious differences between the two sides in the Finger Area near Pangong Tso and the PLA’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims as Indian territory.





NEW DELHI: Military talks with China on reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have hit a roadblock, with the Indian Army playing hardball with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in its attempts to restore status quo ante of early April in eastern Ladakh.





The Indian Army has also asserted that the sanctity of the LAC is non-negotiable, top government officials said on Friday on condition of anonymity.





“Talks are stuck in a stalemate because of the India Army’s insistence that the PLA must withdraw to positions held by it as of April 2020, and the Chinese reluctance to restore status quo ante in some areas,” said one of the officials cited above.





The Finger Area—a set of eight cliffs jutting out of Sirijap range overlooking Pangong Lake—has emerged as the hardest part of the disengagement process with little hope of immediate resolution. Disengagement has progressed somewhat smoothly at friction points in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs, but its pace remains sluggish in Gogra area.





“The Indian Army has clearly told the PLA that shifting of the LAC in any area is not acceptable. This was most recently conveyed on August 2, when corps commanders from the two sides met. There is no question of us budging,” said a second official.





There is growing consensus among Indian officials and China experts that military talks are unlikely to deliver further results, and the resolution of the issue will require politico-diplomatic intervention.





“The PLA is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of the Indian Army’s strong response. It will ultimately have to look for a face-saving exit strategy. We have made preparations for a long haul,” said a third official.





De-escalation along the disputed border can only begin after complete disengagement between the two armies on the LAC. The ground situation remains unchanged in Ladakh sector, where both armies have deployed almost 100,000 soldiers and weaponry in their forward and depth areas.





On August 10, chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat informed a committee of lawmakers that de-escalation in Ladakh could be a long-drawn process but the Indian military is prepared for this and has made all arrangement for the long haul through the harsh winter.





“Our posturing is unambiguous – status quo ante has to be restored and we will not accept any shifting of the LAC. The ball is in China’s court now. Achieving our goal will take time and we will have to be patient,” said Lt Gen (retired) Vinod Bhatia, a former director general of military operations.





The August 2 military negotiations between corps commanders came three days after Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong said his country’s traditional boundary line on the northern bank of Pangong Lake was in accordance with the LAC and there was no case of Beijing expanding its territorial claim.





Sun’s contention was a clear indication of the Chinese hard line on its claims in the Finger Area. Before PLA grabbed positions on Finger Four overlooking Indian deployments, the Indian Army would patrol right up to Finger Eight that New Delhi considers within Indian territory.





The new positions held by PLA have curtailed the scope of Indian patrols. Fingers Four and Eight are 8 km apart.





During a visit to Ladakh on July 17, defence minister Rajnath Singh said progress in negotiations should help resolve the border dispute but added he “couldn’t guarantee to what extent the situation will be resolved”.





The sizeable Chinese troop presence at friction points, particularly Pangong Lake and Depsang, remains a concern, with Beijing yet to deliver on understandings regarding disengagement reached during the July 5 phone conversation of the Special Representatives on the border issue and meetings of corps commanders.







