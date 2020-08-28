



In a major setback to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US is probing Pakistanis who were fighting for the Islamic State in Syria.





At least 29 Pakistanis have been caught by the US-backed Kurdish-Syrian democratic forces, and nine of them are women. They are all being interrogated by the US.





The interrogations will focus on who sent them to fight for the Islamic State, their previous affiliations with terror groups in Pakistan and if they have links with Pakistan's secret agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





For Prime Minister Imran Khan, this is another embarrassment and it has come at the worst possible time. In October, the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) is set to review Pakistan's record.





The FATF is a terror financing watchdog, and Pakistan has been on its grey list. It should be in the black list, but countries such as China, Turkey and Malaysia save Pakistan from that, so it remains in the grey list.





Pakistan wants to step out of this grey list but revelations like these will make sure it stays where it is.





Meanwhile, the people of Pakistan are worried as the floods are destroying their houses and resources. Heavy rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged 1,000 homes across the country. The city of Karachi is living under water. The locals are frustrated with the government as this happens every monsoon season.





Three days of monsoon rains have left Pakistan flooded with more than 90 fatalities, and thousands of homes destroyed.





Nearly 23 people have been declared dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 are dead in Baluchistan, eight have died in Pakistan's Punjab, and 13 reported dead elsewhere in Pakistan, including three in Pak-occupied Kashmir.





The province of Sindh is the worst affected where 31 have been declared dead.





"You can see there is havoc. People are so annoyed. No vehicle can pass through the streets as all ways are inundated. We appeal to the government that must do something and clean storm nullahs (storm water drains) so the people would take a breath of relief," a local said.





At least eight people have died in Karachi alone, mostly due to electrocution and drowning.





To top this, now, sewage water is flooding homes in low-lying areas. Earlier this month, troops helped pump out rainwater, and this time disaster relief is yet to arrive.





Locals have alleged that the residents have had to save their homes, resources and their families on their own with no help from the government.





Every year, many cities 'go under' after heavy rains due to poor city planning. In the case of Karachi, it is due to outdated sewage systems.







