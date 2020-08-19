



Pakistan’s media outlets also reported that Qureshi wanted to meet the PM





Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi allegedly slapped principal secretary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Azam Khan.





According to Bol News, Khan and Qureshi exchanged bitter words, after which the foreign minister slapped Khan.





Outside the PM’s office, Azam Khan stopped Qureshi from entering the premises, after which Qureshi reportedly slapped him.





Additionally, Azam Khan had stopped the foreign minister from entering as the PM was attending a meeting, after which the foreign minister got visibly angry.





Media reports in Pakistan also indicated that the incident took place in Prime Minister’s Secretariat. Qureshi also allegedly raised strong complaints with Imran Khan for being denied entry.





It was also reported that Qureshi was called by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday to mark two years of his term’s completion. Khan had then stopped Qureshi claiming he had no information from the PM to let him in, and this is what escalated into a slap in the face.







