The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in a statement released on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Friday, 14 August, revealed that it too had fought battles to ward off the advancing Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, along with the Indian Army, in May and June. In some cases, the clashes are said to have lasted 17-20 hours.





“The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) advancing troops & brought the situation under control,” ITBP said in a statement, as per ANI, on clashes with the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh.





“With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought injured Indian Army troops to the rear. Even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving a befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA. At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night.”





ITBP Statement





The ITBP statement said that ITBP Director General SS Deswal has recommended 21 Gallantry medal recommendations, 294 DG Gallantry Commendations for ITBP personnel "for displaying raw courage and bravery.”





