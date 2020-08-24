



US Congressman Brad has been raising the Sindh minorities rights violation and their abduction, enforced disappearances issue since a very long time





US Congressman Brad Sherman has once again raised concern with the Pakistani authorities in US over the abduction of Sindhis from the Sindh region of Pakistan.





Brad Sherman tweeted saying, "Today, I spoke to the ambassador regarding the problem of enforced disappearances in Sindh. Sindhis have been abducted from their homes in Karachi. For many, their whereabouts remain unknown. This is one of a handful of times I have discussed this with Pak embassy in DC".





The US Congressman has been raising the Sindh minorities rights violation and their abduction, enforced disappearances issue since a very long time. Last year Inam Bhatti, a university professor was abducted in Pakistan and the US congressman had then also raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and asked to them to acknowledge minorities rights and urged his immediate release.





The people of Sindh are suffering from widespread human rights violations – including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and suppression of religion allegedly perpetrated by Pakistani security forces.





Last month members of the Sindhi community organized a protest outside Pakistani ambassador's house in Washington DC in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protest was organized by people of Sindh, Baloch, Pakhtoon and Gilgit-Baltistan.





Speaking at the 43rd session of UNHRC on March 11 in Geneva, Lakhu Luhana, Secretary-General of World Sindhi Congress, urged UNHRC to Hold Pakistan accountable for the Violation of Human rights of the Sindhi people while addressing the session, he said, "The enforced disappearances of Sindhi people by Pakistani agencies continue unabated in order to ruthlessly silence every voice in the struggle of Sindhi people for their historical, political, economic and cultural rights."





"In the last three year, more than 300 people have been abducted including renowned political leaders, workers and intellectuals", he added.





According to the human rights commission on Pakistan has asserted in an annual report that there are an estimated 1,000 abductions and forced religious conversions of young, often underage, Sindhi girls each year. Sindhi girls of all minority religious backgrounds, whether Hindu, Christian, or Sikh, were being forced to marry Muslim men after their conversion, never to return to their families.







