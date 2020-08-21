



In a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Anurag Srivastava said New Delhi is in touch with Islamabad through diplomatic channels on Jadhav case





India on Thursday said they have asked Pakistan to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav get representation by an Indian lawyer.





"We believe for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. We have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer," Srivastava said, as quoted by news agency ANI.





"However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jhadav."





Jadhav is a former Indian Navy officer, who was arrested four years ago by Pakistan and after a year was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism.







