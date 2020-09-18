



Amid simmering tension between India and China along Line and Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, some suspicious Chinese activities have been noticed along the Uttrakhand border





A hut-like structure has been spotted recently near the Tinkar-Lipu pass of Nepal on the Chinese side. It is believed China is engaged in construction activity in the Chinese side General Area Jojo village Champa Maidan. Notably, the Jojo village is around - 8 km from the Tinkar-Lipu pass of Nepal.





As per security agency sources, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli is raising border issues with India on the instructions of China. Nepal is constructing more than 200 new border posts at the Indo-Nepal border. Currently, Nepal has 130 permanent border posts.





Indian Security agencies are closely monitoring the reports of mobilisation of PLA troops at the Bhutan border and new constitution activities by China near the Uttrakhand border.





Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address Rajya Sabha on the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday (September 16). Rajnath Singh will address the Upper House of Parliament at 11 am. It is to be noted that the Union Defence Minister had briefed Lok Sabha on the India-China standoff on Tuesday.





Singh asserted in Lok Sabha that there should be no doubt about the country's determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and asserted that India's armed forces are ready to deal with "all contingencies" in Ladakh.







