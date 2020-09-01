



The Chinese military spokesman said China is taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty





China has demanded India withdraw troops that Beijing said had illegally crossed their shared border, its military spokesman said on Monday.





The Indian army said in a statement that Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two sides.





The Chinese military spokesman said China is taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty.







