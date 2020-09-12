



GUWAHATI: China will be handing over the five boys from Arunachal Pradesh, missing since September 1, to India on Friday at a designated location, union minister of state for sports and youth affairs and Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.





“The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location,” Rijiju tweeted.





Prakash Ringling, the elder brother of Prasad, one of the missing boys, told TOI, “Yesterday we enquired with the Army and we were told that the formalities for the process was on, and China would hand them over any moment.”





China and India do not have any extradition treaty. An agreement between the two countries on Border Defence Cooperation signed on October 23, 2013, says “... to assist the other side in locating personnel, livestock, means of transport and aerial vehicles that may have crossed or are possibly in the process of crossing the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas.”







