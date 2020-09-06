



Daporijo: Amid the border tension between India and China, five people from Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).





The villagers belonging to the Tagin community were abducted from the forest near Nacho while they were out hunting, informed one of the relatives of the abducted persons on Friday. They have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.





Arunachal DGP has not confirmed the kidnapping by PLA troops.





The family members and relatives have appealed to the authorities concerned to take serious note of the incident and initiate steps to bring the five back to the country.





However, they have not yet made any communication with the Indian Army regarding the incident and said that they will be leaving for Nacho on Saturday morning to discuss with the army officials.





Those accompanying the five boys managed to flee the spot, came back and claimed that the five have been ‘abducted’ by Chinese PLA.





The DGP, DM of district have said that they do not have any confirmation on this. They have passed on the information to the Army unit posted in that location. Meanwhile, Army has begun an investigation.





There is no confirmation on abducted by Chinese PLA as of now. The incident has created panic among the villagers of Nacho.





No further information had been received from the army officials and the district administration at the time of filing this report.







