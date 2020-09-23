



PANAJI: Goa Shipyard Ltd on Monday commenced production of the two guided missile frigates, which are being built in collaboration with Russia’s Yantar Shipyard for the Indian Navy. GSL expects to deliver the first ship to the Navy by 2026.





Though the frigates are based on a Russian design, they will have significant indigenous content, including an Indian-built radar, sonar systems and sensors, communication suites and anti-ship BrahMos missile systems.





Initiating the production process, vice chief of naval staff, vice admiral G Ashok Kumar said that the frigates would help the Navy meet maritime challenges.





India and Russia entered into a government to government agreement for four stealth frigates, with two being built in Russia and two at Goa Shipyard. The stealth frigate project is the largest contract in GSL’s history and represents a quantum leap in the shipyard’s capabilities.





“These two frigates will put GSL in a different league because this is the first time that frigates are being constructed at the yard,” said Kumar.





Once completed, the two frigates will be advanced variants of the Talwar-class stealth frigates that are already in service with the Indian Navy.





“The project will provide a significant boost to the indigenous shipbuilding sector in Goa and across the nation creating employment opportunities. We are expanding our vendor base three-fold to over 1,000 entities to encourage MSME participation in the project,” said chairman and managing director of GSL B B Nagpal.







