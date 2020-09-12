J-20 stealth fighter jet at Hotan Airbase





According to reports, China had started deploying fighters at Nagri-Gunassa airbase which is just 200 km away from Pangong Tso in Ladakh after face-off in Doklam.





Satellites images had recently shown 2 Chinese J-20 stealth fighters parked in Hotan airfield in China's restive Xinjiang region. Not just that the Chinese military had reportedly deployed 36 aircraft including J-8 fighters, drones and MI-17 helicopters at forward bases along the LAC.





1. According to Howard Kennedy School's Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs, China's Air Force has created bases in Hotan, Lhasa / Gongagar, Nagri-Gunassa and Jigze where China's fighter jets are stationed.

2. According to Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs, the airbases in Hotan, Lhasa/Gonggar, Ngari-Gunsa, and Xigaze each "hosts regular PLAAF detachments, and these are the nearest facilities to Indian targets in Kashmir, northern India, and northeast India.

However, according to the report the airbases have "no hardened shelters or blast pens for their aircraft" making them vulnerable to an attack by the Indian Air Force with just Hotan having the capacity to host “two aircraft shelters”.





"China lacks the redundancy and related force survivability compared to India in their comparative numbers of regional air bases," the report says.





'India Has A Stronger Regional Air Position'



"India has a stronger regional air position, with a large number of airfields in the east and west, so even if some airfields are down, operations can continue from other locations,” the report noted.





The report also cited PLAAF training and experience shortcomings with the dependence on ground control for tactical direction. The report went on to add that "recent conflicts with Pakistan give the current IAF a level of institutional experience in actual networked combat."





'India Is In A Stronger Conventional Position'



The report concluded that "India is in a stronger conventional position vis-à-vis China" having bolstered its stockpiles since experiencing a shortfall of ammunition as it continues to reduce operational constraint.





Hotan Airbase





China uses the Hotan airbase as the forward detachment for the J-10 and J-11 fighters. China’s J-10 fighter is technically comparable to India’s Mirage-2000, and that the Indian Su-30MKI is superior to all theatre Chinese fighters, including the additional J-11 and Su-27 models, the report says.





The high altitude of Chinese air bases in Tibet and Xinjiang, plus the generally difficult geographic and weather conditions of the region, means that Chinese fighters are limited to carrying around half their design payload and fuel, the report asserts.





India's Tactical Role Over 'Secrecy of Their Locations'



The role of India's missiles in this strategic game of neutralising China's airbases cannot be underestimated as the report says Indian aircraft could most likely reach Tibetan airspace equipped with nuclear gravity bombs with estimated two squadrons of Jaguar IS and one squadron of Mirage 2000H fighters, totalling around 51 aircraft, are assessed to be tasked with nuclear missions.





Also, India's tactical role over "secrecy of their locations" cannot be discounted giving Chinese military analysts cause for concern as to the true intention and nature of India's offensive and defensive capabilities.





Rafale Gamechanger





The arrival of Rafale has become a gamechanger in the air equation along the LAC with the fighters stationed at Ambala airbase which is just 200 km from the LAC. Reports say that Rafale may now be deployed at a forward base along the LAC and they could be on a collision course with China's J-20 stealth bombers.





India has bought 36 Rafale fighters from France in a deal estimated to be worth $9.4 billion. All are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2021.





Rafale Vs China





In fact, French firm Dassault is in competition to sell more jets with Indian officials of the view that they will need more than 150 additional combat aircraft for its Navy and Air Force which will help to tilt the balance of power against China in favour of the Indian Air Force.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the arrival of the fighter jets marked "the beginning of a new era in our military history".





The jets will make the Indian Air Force "much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country", he added in a series of tweets.





"If it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," Singh said. Singh did not directly name China, but observers said his comments were clearly aimed at the neighbouring giant.





India Moves Closer To West To Counter China



Even before relations with China nosedived, India was moving strategically closer to the West, deepening security cooperation with the United States, Japan and Australia in the Asia-Pacific region.



