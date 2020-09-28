



NEW DELHI: Kicking off the first virtual bilateral summit in the neighbourhood, India and Sri Lanka sought to advance defence and security cooperation, while India promised to consider Colombo’s request for delayed debt repayment and a $1 billion currency swap arrangement.





PM Modi met his Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa virtually on Saturday morning. According to an official readout of the summit by MEA joint secretary (Indian Ocean Region) Amit Narang, PM Modi emphasised that implementation of the 13th amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution is essential for carrying forward the process of peace and reconciliation.





“PM Modi called on the new government in Sri Lanka to work towards realising the expectations of Tamils for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka by achieving reconciliation nurtured by implementation of the constitutional provisions,” he said.





Narang added India’s focus areas with Sri Lanka are defence and security, Buddhism and economic development. “The outcomes of the Summit are substantial, forward looking and also help to set an ambitious agenda for bilateral ties,” he said.





“Under neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR Doctrine, we will give priority to Sri Lanka,” Modi told his counterpart in his opening remarks. Sri Lanka has requested for a $1 billion currency swap arrangement with India (India had, earlier this year, done a $400 million swap) and a delayed debt repayment schedule. India agreed to support Sri Lanka in defence and security, “strengthen the mutual cooperation on personnel exchange and training, maritime security cooperation.” Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy recently helped to douse a major fire on a tanker MT Diamond off the Lankan coast.





However, there was no word on whether the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) deal, which Rajapaksa had promised to review, would go to India and Japan as originally agreed. There was also no meeting point on the impasse regarding the Trincomalee container terminals, which has been hanging fire. Questioned, Narang stuck to generalities about the discussions being “positive and constructive.”





Modi also announced a grant assistance of $15 million for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries. Rajapaksa invited Modi to inaugurate the Jaffa Cultural Centre, set up with Indian assistance. Narang indicated that India shared its assessments of the Ladakh crisis with the Lankan leadership.



