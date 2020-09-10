



The US President Donald Trump has found support from an unusual admirer, the niece of Osama Bin Laden





Noor Bin Ladin recently suggested that only Donald Trump can save America from another 9/11. Noor Bin Ladin is currently an author based out of Switzerland, and spells her name differently than her infamous uncle. She also considers herself “an American at heart”.





Ladin recently gave her first-ever interview to the New York Post. She levelled some accusations against the Democrats, but was all praises for Donald Trump.





“ISIS proliferated under the Obama-Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe”, she said.





“Trump has shown that he protects America and us, by extension from foreign threats..... By obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike”, she added.





She then tweeted out “Osama Bin Laden endorsed Biden to see America fail. I endorse President Trump to see America succeed”.





Protests Rage In The US





Meanwhile, Anti-Racism & Anti-Trump demonstrations continued in America over this weekend too.





Louisville, Kentucky has emerged as the latest flashpoint where armed vigilantes were spotted on the streets of this city on Saturday.





They were mostly members of NFAC, a Black militia group. They carried out a rally to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed in police firing in march.





Five months later, protesters are still demanding action against the cops behind her killing. As they marched on the streets, another victim of police brutality put out a message that went viral within minutes.





The message was from Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old who was gravely wounded after cops fired 7-8 shots on his back. Speaking from his hospital bed for the first time since the shooting, Blake urged his supporters to change their lives.





He asked them to stick together, make some money, and not waste their time.





This was his message: “I just want to say, man, to all the young cast out there and even the older ones, older than me: there is a lot more life to live out here, man. Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life -- can be taken from you like this, man, and I promise you the type of shit that you will go through... I got staples in my back, staples in my stomach. You do not want to have to deal with this shit, man. Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours, it's pain, it's nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat. Please, I’m telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because there is so much time that has been wasted."







