



Eight employees of the NAeL would be send to Trivandrum to be trained by ISRO





Prayagraj: The Sangam city would soon be having a say in future space expeditions of the country. The Naini Aerospace Limited (NAeL) of the city would be making the looms for the satellite launchers of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which would be imparting training to the staff members of the Naini based company. Eight employees of the NAeL would be send to Trivandrum for being trained by ISRO in respect to the technical expertise required to manufacture the state of the art looms (bunch of wires used to transfer signals) for satellite launchers of the country.





The training will be in two phases, four employees each would be trained in each phase. After going through the meticulous training, the staff of NAeL would have to qualify the exam and earn a certificate for the same. Staff, who have achieved this certificate would be engaged in making these looms. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Naini Aerospace Limited Rajinikanth Mishra said, “A delegation of ISRO had visited NAeL in the month of November 2019 and inspected the facilities before approving the ambitious plan for manufacturing looms for satellite launcher. The delegation gave its report after inspecting the unit at Naini and following the report, ISRO has given the green signal to NAeL to make the loom”.





The present facility at NAeL is presently making structure and looms for helicopters and looms of LCA Tejas fighter jets.





“We have been making structures and looms for Dhruv chopper being used in the country and Tejas fighters and soon we would be making looms for LCA MK IA, as soon as Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) gets the order from the government”, said Mishra, who is superannuating by end of this month. Indian Air Force (IAF) would be placing the order for 83 LCA MKIA to HAL.







