Indian diplomat Pawan Badhe slams Pakistan which has institutionalised enforced disappearance as a tool of subjugation against dissent and criticism





“Ahmadis remain the most persecuted community in Pakistan under the aegis of the so-called Constitution of Pakistan. Hundreds of Christians are persecuted every year," India at UNHRC





Geneva: India yet again raised the issue of full-scale training camps and launchpads of terrorists being escalated in Pakistan-occupied parts of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at great expense for sustaining cross border terrorism at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).





“It’s not without reason that Pakistan remains a safe harbour for terrorists. While the world is busy combatting Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan hoodwinks the world to allow delisting more than 4,000 proscribed terrorists to sustain its terror ecosystem,” New Delhi said.

#BREAKING: Pakistan is the killing field for the minorities, India tells #UNHRC. Indian diplomat @pavanbadhe slams Pakistan which has institutionalized enforced disappearance as a tool of subjugation against dissent and criticism. Pakistan remains a safe harbour for terrorists. pic.twitter.com/kDssXFIptr — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 28, 2020

India also raised the crimes committed against the Ahmadi and Christian communities in the Islamic nation. “Ahmadis remain the most persecuted community in Pakistan under the aegis of the so-called Constitution of Pakistan. Hundreds of Christians are persecuted every year while the maximum of them are subjected to violent deaths in Pakistan.”





Further, India highlighted how Pakistan misuses the UNHRC for malicious propaganda against India. “None of Pakistan’s vile accusations against India could stifle the voice of minorities and people under its subjugation,” New Delhi clarified.







