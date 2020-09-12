



NEW DELHI: India and the United States have demanded that Pakistan take immediate and swift action to ensure that its territory is not used for terrorist attacks, particularly in the South Asian region.





This comes amid Pakistan spy agency ISI’s attempts to promote terror in Afghanistan, taking advantage of peace talks with the Taliban.





Delhi and Washington demanded this of the neighbouring country at the India-US Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue held virtually on September 9-10.





“The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot,” according to a joint statement issued after the meet.





Pakistan has been using the UN General Assembly platform for years to target India and the recent counter-terror meet aimed to put the ball in its court ahead of the UNGA meeting later this month.





While Pakistan’s intentions in Jammu and Kashmir remain unchanged, the assertions by India and the United States were also a message to Pakistan’s designs in Afghanistan where ISI has doubled its efforts to use Taliban and the Haqqani network to target India and like-minded forces, people familiar with the development told ET.





India wants the US to maintain pressure on Pakistan in the Afghan theatre, while the Western nation implements its exit plan.





The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of international terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2396.





Both India and the US emphasized the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul Mujahideen.





The two sides shared information about their priorities and procedures on pursuing sanctions and designations against terrorist groups and individuals, particularly in light of recent legislative changes in India.





Participants at the meet highlighted efforts to address some of the world’s most pressing counter terrorism challenges, including countering the financing and operations of terrorist organizations, countering radicalization and terrorist use of the internet, cross-border movement of terrorists and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning terrorist fighters and family members.





India and the United States also discussed mutual legal and extradition assistance, bilateral law enforcement training and cooperation.







