



Pakistani soldier killed as India retaliates against ceasefire violation along LoC in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir





In the afternoon, Pakistan started firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.





Pakistani soldier killed as India retaliates against ceasefire violation along LoC in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir





Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A Pakistani soldier was killed when India was forced to retaliate.





In the afternoon, Pakistan started firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. Around 5.15 pm, Pakistan again resorted to ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.





Later in the evening Pakistan again resorted to unprovoked firing in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. The Border Security Force (BSF) troops retaliated befittingly.







