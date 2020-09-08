Luyang-III Class destroyer of the Chinese Navy





This is only the second visit by a Luyang-III Class destroyer for anti-piracy missions. The Taiyuan was commissioned only in 2018 and is a frontline naval ship. The People's Liberation Army (Navy) has regularly sent warships on anti-piracy missions. A 7,500-tonne warship with the capability that the Taiyuan has is certainly overkill against Somali pirates. The first Luyang-III destroyer was the Xining some time ago





The presence of a Chinese guided-missile destroyer in the Indian Ocean, ostensibly to fight pirates off the coast of Africa, has raised eyebrows.





The People's Liberation Army (Navy) has regularly sent warships on anti-piracy missions, but currently, they have the Taiyuan, a Luyang-III Class destroyer, the Jingzhou, a Jiangkai-II class frigate along with the Chao Hu, a Fuchi class tanker.





This is only the second visit by a Luyang-III Class destroyer for anti-piracy missions. The Taiyuan was commissioned only in 2018 and is a frontline naval ship. A 7,500-tonne warship with the capability that the Taiyuan has is certainly overkill against Somali pirates.





More than fighting pirates, the patrol gives the complement the necessary experience. The first Luyang-III destroyer was the Xining some time ago. But the absence of submarines, at this critical time, with the armies facing each other, is somewhat reassuring, sources said.







