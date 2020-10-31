



The Opposition and the Tukde Tukde gangs are hanging their faces in shame after Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday officially acknowledged his country's role in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019.





He boasted in the national assembly that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai".





"We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it)," Chaudhry told the National Assembly on Thursday.





'Ghar me ghus ke maara': Pakistan finally accepts role in Pulwama attack, calls it 'an achievement'





Earlier, Pakistan had always maintained that it was not involved in the terror attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.





In another explosive claim, Pakistan's fears about the return of Abhinandan Vardhman, the wing commander of the Indian Air Force, have now come to the fore. Pakistan feared that if Abhinandan was not freed, India would attack, according to Pakistani MP Ayaz Sadiq.





'Bajwa was sweating, his legs were trembling,' recalls Pakistan MP how IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released





Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force was not freed by Pakistan merely because relations with India would spoil further, but it was fear of attack by India that let IAF pilot free. Long after Abhinandan's return home, Pakistani MP Ayaz Sadiq has revealed the Imran government's fear.





Ayaz has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were in awe over the release of Abhinandan. Qureshi even said that India is about to attack Pakistan, and therefore it is necessary to leave the greeting.





In his speech in Parliament, Ayaz targeted the government and said that we did not bring an ordinance for Kulbhushan. We did not give Kulbhushan as much access as this command. He went on to say, 'What do you talk about Abhinandan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Army Chief were in that meeting. Qureshi had said, let the Abhinandan go back, 'Khuda ka vasta' let the Abhinandan go, India will attack by 9 pm. Imran Khan refused to come to that meeting '.





Ayaz said that India was not going to attack. The government only had to kneel and send the greeting back, and it did. At that meeting, Qureshi's feet were trembling; he was scaring everyone by saying that India will attack at nine o'clock at night if he does not leave the reception. Whereas in reality, nothing like this was going to happen.





Ayaz Sadiq is not just another leader in Pakistan. He had defeated Imran Khan in the 2013 elections, and Imran Khan had accused Ayaz Sadiq of rigging the election. But Imran could not prove the allegations in court. Ayaz Sadiq and Imran Khan have studied from the same school and have also been speakers at the National Assembly of Pakistan in 2013. Ayaz Sadiq is one of the trusted leaders of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party PML N and is considered close to Nawaz Sharif.





It is clear from the confessions of Fawad Chaudhary and Ayaz Sadiq that Pakistan had not only carried out a terrorist attack in Pulwama but when India put pressure on Pakistan to bring back Wing Commander Abhinandan Crescent, Pakistan's army chief and leaders began to tremble for fear of being attacked. At the time when India carried out an air strike on Balakot and launched a diplomatic operation to bring the Wing Commander back to safety, India's Air Chief was Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. He has also reacted to Pakistan's confession on Thursday and said that at that time, India's Air Force was absolutely ready to destroy Pakistan's Posts Forward.





However, at that time, the country's Tukde Tukde gangs, and Opposition parties consistently questioned the government and the Army. Some leaders had even said that the government had conducted these attacks to win the election.





It seems that after looking at the statement on Pulwama, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may have chided Fawad Hussain. He then said that his words had been misinterpreted and he condemns terrorism.





Let us also discuss the recent spate of brutal terror attacks in France. Many democracies around the world, including France and India, are identified as secular countries. But in France, the identity is being strangled and murdered. On October 16, a school teacher was murdered in Paris. The only mistake of this school teacher named Samuel Patty was that he explained the freedom of expression to children in his class. He had used a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad, which was printed a few years ago in the French magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’.





A woman was beheaded by an attacker with a knife who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident, the city's mayor described as terrorism.





Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.





Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured.





The attacker has been arrested and French police have begun investigating it, treating it as a terrorist attack. The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's department said it had been asked to investigate the attack.





French President Emmanuel Macron has responded to the attack and said France will not bow to fanatical Islam and will resolutely deal with terrorism.





A guard at the French embassy in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah was also attacked with a knife on Thursday. So, the question is why are Muslim countries not condemning terror attacks on French citizens? However, India is standing strong with France against fundamentalism and terrorism.







