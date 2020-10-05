



Dehradun: The Chinese army has now stepped up activity along the border with Lipulekh after setting up a base camp near Kebila on the international border with Munsiari in Uttarakhand. Chinese troops have stepped up activity on the Indo-China border at the Lipulekh Pass at an altitude of more than 17 thousand feet.





In general, only two or three times in the first month, Chinese soldiers appeared on this border, now every other day, Chinese soldiers are coming there for a large number of patrolling. There is a huge gathering of Chinese soldiers in the base camp built at Takakkot near Lipugraph. Indian security agencies have also received pictures of Chinese troops ' movement on the border.





Sources said, more than 3,000 Chinese soldiers have been deployed in the border to Takalkot in China. At night also, these Chinese Jawans are patrolling with the help of searchlights in the border. Across the Lipulekh pass, China has prepared a double lane road in its territory. It is reported these days that the work of fixing this road is also going on in many places. The Indian Army is also fully prepared to give a befitting reply to China on the border.







