Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party over what he said what their attitude towards the Indian Army, government and the country’s citizens. He used a video of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq video talking about Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released after he landed in Pakistani custody in February last year after a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani pilots.





“Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light...” Nadda tweeted.





“Congress Party premised it’s entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress,” the BJP leader added as he also posted the video of Sadiq.





PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq had claimed on Wednesday that the Imran Khan government had abruptly released Abhinandan Varthaman, fearing an attack by India. Sadid in his speech in the National Assembly said that foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9pm.”





He told opposition leaders that Qureshi in a meeting with the parliamentary leaders, including PPP and PML-N and Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had asked for Abhinandan to be released. “I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9pm,” Sadiq said while speaking in Urdu.





Wing Commander Varthaman had shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force in February 2019. His plane had crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down. He was returned to India on March 1 that year.







