



Indian Air Force's lethal war machines to display its firepower on IAF Day





The Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated on October 8. On this day, IAF's frontline warplanes like Rafale, Su-30MKI, Apache, TEJAS, 'Gajraj' will showcase its lethal firepower. 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters and seven transport aircraft along with 19 helicopters, would be taking part in aerial display during this year's Air Force Day Parade, according to a press release by the IAF.





The Rafale fighter aircraft would fly in the ‘Vijay’ formation along with the Jaguars and then in the ‘Transformer’ formation with the Sukhoi-30MKI and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS fighter aircraft during the IAF Day parade this year.





Su-30MKI - The Twinjet Multirole Air Superiority Aircraft of The IAF







SU-30MKI “Flanker”: The Su-30MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority, all-weather, long-range fighter aircraft of the IAF.





Mi-35: The Twin-Engine Turboshaft, Assault, Anti-Armour Helicopter







Mi-35: The Mi-35 is a twin-engine turboshaft, assault, anti-armour helicopter capable of carrying 8 men assault squad with four-barrel 12.7 mm rotary gun in nose barbette and upto 1500 kg of external ordnance including Scorpion anti-tank missiles.





C-17 “Globemaster”- IAF's High-Wing, 4-Engine, Military-Transport Aircraft



C-17 “Globemaster”: The C-17 is a high-wing, 4-engine, T-tailed military-transport aircraft, capable of carrying large equipment, supplies & troops both by day & night. Extended reach and swift response.





C-130J: IAF's Four-Engine Turboprop Military Transport Aircraft



C-130J “Super Hercules”: The C-130J is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. IAF has integrated this machine for Special Ops, HADR missions & air maintenance roles.





Rafale - IAF's 4.5 Generation, Twin-Engine Omni-Role, Air Supremacy Fighter



Rafale: The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omni-role, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons.





Ah-64E Apache - The Twin-Turbo Shaft Attack Helicopter of IAF



AH-64E Apache: The Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew & a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement.





“Tejas”: The Multirole, Supersonic Light Combat Aircraft of IAF



“Tejas”: The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft.





Mi-17 V5 - IAF's Medium-Lift, Armed Assault Helicopter





Mi-17 V5: The Mi-17 V5 is a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics, designed to be deployed for troops & arms transport, fire support and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions.





Gajraj - IAF's Four-Engine, Multi-Purpose, Turbofan Strategic Airlifter



Gajraj: IL-76 “Gajraj” is a four-engine, multi-purpose, turbofan strategic airlifter & military-transport aircraft. The aircraft can deliver heavy machinery to remote areas, carry tanks, artillery & is utilised for #HADR Operations.





IAF's Indigenous Armed Attack Helicopter



Rudra: The ALH Rudra is an indigenously produced attack helicopter, capable of a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, troop transport, anti-tank warfare, and close air support.







