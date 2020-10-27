



After 34 years, India has acquired 202 acres of strategic land near Sumdorong Chu flashpoint in Arunachal Pradesh, which China had been eyeing for years. India had a dispute with China over this land in 1986, and the armies of the two countries had been face to face for eight months. This was the last time with China before the current deadlock when a large number of 200 Indian soldiers were stationed.





Sumdorong Chu is a river flowing in the Tawang district of the state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. It flows northeast from the confluence site of Namka Chu and Nyamjang Chu. The Chinese army tried to take over the 202-acre grazing ground near Lungro La Pass on the same river banks in 1986. The Sumdorong Chu dispute began in 1980 when Indira Gandhi returned to power.





Indira Gandhi Wanted To Save Tawang In Any Condition





In the year 1982-83, Indira Gandhi approved the plan of the then General KV Krishna Rao, which proposed to have maximum deployment on the India-China border (LAC). Indeed, Indira Gandhi wanted to save Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh in the event of war with China. On this, in the summer of 1984, India established Observation Post at Sumdorong Chu. In the summer, the soldiers were stationed here, and in the winter, this post was empty.





The same went on for the next two years, but in June 1986, the Patrolling Party of India saw that Chinese troops were making permanent posts in this area, and China had also made its helipad. On this, India permanently deployed 200 of its soldiers. India proposed to China that if it removes its army from this area by winter, India will not occupy it, but China refused to accept this proposal.





The piece of land remained disputed between the two countries. In 1987, there was such a deadlock between the two countries that the Indian and Chinese army remained face to face for eight months. Since then, this piece of 202 acres of land has been disputed between the two countries. China has always been eyeing this land. This Sumdorong Chu region bordering China is of strategic importance; hence China occupied the Lungaro Grazing Ground in 1986 and wanted to gain a commanding position on the Sumdorong Chu Valley.





Deadlock Persists With China





Now that the deadlock has persisted for six months with China in eastern Ladakh, troops have been stationed at further locations since early May. On the one hand, the deployment of troops on the border has been increased; simultaneously, all kinds of preparations were made by India to increase its strategic reach to the China border. That is why India plans to develop a new defence structure on the same 202.563 acres of Lungro Grazing Ground (GG) at Bomdir village, 17 km from Tawang city, near the China border. That is why Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also laid the foundation stone of the Nechifu tunnel on a crucial road going to Tawang on 12 October. It will also be constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). After this tunnel is built, it will be easy for the army to reach the China border.





According to sources, the Defence Ministry sent a request to the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development through the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month. According to the 2013 Act, any land can be acquired without the local panchayat's permission for defence purposes, railways, and communication requirements.





Regarding this community pasture used by the local people, the Indian Ministry of Rural Development has now notified that the Ministry of Defence has the 'appropriate rights' under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013. This means that the Ministry of Defence has now been given the right over this pasture of Bomdir village.







