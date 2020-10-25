



BANGALORE: India’s new space policy will not just open up the sector to private Indian entities but also encourage foreign direct investment and allow foreign companies to set up facilities in the country, department of space (DoS) secretary K Sivan said.





These bold initiatives are likely to be part of a policy framework DoS is preparing. These include permitting FDI in the space sector, with or without tie-ups with Indian firms, and allowing international entities to engage in a host of space-related activities.





"We are going on full steam now. Foreign firms can set up facilities to make satellites and launch vehicles here, set up ground stations and use our spaceports as long as they invest here through FDI,” K Sivan, secretary, DoS, told TOI.







