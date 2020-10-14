



This was the seventh Corps Commander-level meet between the two countries. Both India and China agreed to “jointly safeguard” border areas and maintain peace and tranquillity in the region. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The Atal Tunnel has made Leh-Ladakh accessible from the mainland for 365 days, which was earlier cut-off due to heavy snowfall during the winter season





New Delhi: India on China held “sincere, in-depth and constructive” during their seventh round of Corps Commanders meet in Chushul on October 12, Indian Army sources said on Tuesday. The talks lasted for more than 11 hours and ended around 11:30 pm on Monday.





“On October 12, the seventh round of senior Commanders meeting of India-China was held in Chushul. The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” an Indian Army spokesperson said.





The Army spokesperson said that both sides agreed to maintain military and diplomatic channels for dialogue, and approach the stage of disengagement as soon as possible.





“Discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible,” the Army said.





Furthermore, the forces said that both the countries agreed to “jointly safeguard” border areas and maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.





“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the Indian Army spokesperson added.





Recently, China reportedly made an unusual demand during de-escalation talks, wherein they demanded that Indian troops must push back from Finger 4 to between Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas. Only then will the Chinese People’s Liberation Army fall back to Finger 8 on the North Bank of the Pangong Tso lake, according to Times Now’s Srinjoy Chowdhury.





Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh, by virtue of which Leh-Ladakh has become accessible from the mainland for 365 days, which otherwise use to get cut-off due to heavy snowfall during the winter season.





The Tunnel is critical as troops stationed at the LAC can now be provided round-the-clock transport and logistical support in case of an emergency.







