



A joint team of security forces have held a terrorist during an encounter along with an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Op Chadoora, Budgam.

During the search at a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Chadoora, today morning, a terrorist fired at the SF.

Area was cordoned. Extensive search was carried out & the terrorist was apprehended with one AK.

Joint op concluded.

Jammu and Kashmir police told WION that a recently-joined terrorist identified as Jahangir who was previously a stone pelter was held during the operation.





The inspector general of police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, said that the (arrested) is an associate of SPO Altaf who recently decamped with two AK-47 rifles and is believed to have joined terror ranks.





The Indian army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted “during the search at a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post at Chadoora, today morning, a terrorist fired at the SF. The area was cordoned. An extensive search was carried out & the terrorist was apprehended with one AK.”







