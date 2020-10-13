



Today, we have with us Mr Salil Gupte, President Boeing India. Since 2015 his involvement in Boeing is deeper across various divisions. Boeing Defence has top of the line and most advance platforms as part of Indian Armed Forces. 11 C-17 Globemaster, 8 P81 (4 more on order), 22 AH-64 Apaches attack helicopter (with six more on order for Indian Army) and 15 CH-47 F(I) Chinooks.





Boeing President will talk about the offerings from Boeing to the Indian Armed Forces across various platforms and system along on the Defence policy and Offsets. On commercial side, The 737 Max jet’s recertification is still hanging in the balance more than a year after its worldwide grounding due to two fatal crashes. Watch Here



