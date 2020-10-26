Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif with then Army Chief Musharraf & architect of the Kargil invasion





"The Kargil war was a call made by a few Pakistani Generals."





Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has pinned responsibility on "certain Generals" in the Pakistani Army for dragging the country into Kargil war with India and highlighted how Pakistani soldiers were without food and weapons during the war.





Nawaz Sharif who was the prime minister of Pakistan during the 1999 India Pakistani war said, "People who were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of your soldiers in Kargil..it was a call by few generals....we were thrown into war. It was painful for me to learn when our soldier at peaks, let alone food, didn't have weapons...lives were continued to be sacrificed but what did the country or community achieve."





The almost 3-month long war ended with decisive Indian victory. The Indian forces were able to clear the Kargil sector from the occupancy of the Pakistani army.





Sharif highlighted how, "forces behind Kargil were the same forces who, to save face....on 12 Oct 1999 plotted coup in the country and martial law was declared. Pervez Musharraf and his cohort used the army for personal gains"





Sharif was speaking at 11 party opposition Pakistan democratic movement (PDM) rally in Quetta, Baluchistan. This is the 3rd such rally by PDM, earlier being in Gujranwala and Karachi.





He also took on Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG of Pakistan's Spy agency ISI General Faiz Hameed, a subject taboo in the country.





He said, "General Bajwa stole the mandate of 2018 Pakistani elections. He made Imran Niazi as Pakistani PM which goes against the mandate".





This is the second time that the former Pakistani prime minister publicly took the name of the country's powerful army chief and talked about his involvement in Pakistani politics. No civilian leader in the history of Pakistan has so done so.







