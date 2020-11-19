Hong Kong: Here are the 31 firms identified by the U.S. Department of Defence as “Communist Chinese military companies” operating directly or indirectly in the U.S.

While these companies remain the focus of concern in the market, they represent just a fraction of the many Chinese firms targeted by the Trump administration. That includes entities the U.S. deems linked to human rights violations in Xinjiang and the expansion of military presence in the South China Sea.

An initial list of 20 firms was released to congress in June:

  1. Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd
  2. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
  3. China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp
  4. China Electronics Technology Group Corp
  5. China South Industries Group Corp
  6. China Shipbuilding Industry Corp
  7. China State Shipbuilding Corp
  8. China North Industries Group
  9. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co
  10. Huawei Technologies Co
  11. Inspur Group Co
  12. Aero Engine Corporation of China
  13. China Railway Construction Corp
  14. CRRC Corp
  15. Panda Electronics Group Co
  16. Dawning Information Industry Co
  17. China Mobile Communications Group Co
  18. China General Nuclear Power Corp
  19. China National Nuclear Corp
  20. China Telecommunications Corp
  21. China Communications Construction Co
  22. China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
  23. China Spacesat Co
  24. China United Network Communications Group Co
  25. China Electronics Corp
  26. China National Chemical Engineering Group Corp
  27. China National Chemical Corp
  28. Sinochem Group Co
  29. China State Construction Group Co
  30. China Three Gorges Corp
  31. China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corp