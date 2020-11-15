



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly.





“If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime,” said PM Modi.





Keeping up with his tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer with the armed forces. “My Diwali is incomplete without you,” PM said in his address to the soldiers.





PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers, since assuming office in 2014, in forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This year too, he is keeping up with the practice despite the coronavirus pandemic.





1) Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder & reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking: PM Modi

2) India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability & make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. We’ve decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory. This one decision of the defence sector propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine: PM Modi

3) All 130 crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country: PM Modi

4) Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas – your valour has always triumphed in every challenge: PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer

5) Today the strategy of India is clear. Today’s India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense: PM Modi

6) India has shown it has strength and political will to give befitting reply to those challenging it: PM Modi

7) More time I spend with you, stronger is my resolve to serve and protect country: PM Modi to soldiers





According to sources a total of 600 men in uniform are part of PM’s Diwali celebration, which includes Army, IAF and BSF officials.





Modi arrived in Jaisalmer’s Longewala post around 9:30 am. He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army chief MM Naravane. BSF director general Rakesh Asthana is also expected to participate in the celebrations. The Prime Minister is likely to leave around 12:30 pm.





PM Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday. “Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” he tweeted.





On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a ‘diya’ as a “salute to soldiers”, saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courage.





“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” he tweeted.





The prime minister also posted an audio clip of his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a ‘Diya’ for soldiers in Diwali.





He had urged people to light a ‘Diya’ (lamp) while they celebrate the festival to honour security forces guarding the country’s borders.





After Modi’s appeal, the BJP urged people to post a photo with ‘Diyas’ for soldiers on social media.





“This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with Diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media,” the party said.







