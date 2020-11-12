Submarine 'Vagir' at the Mazgaon Docks on Thursday





Mumbai: The fifth submarine of Project-75 was launched today at Mazagon Dock Limited by Smt Vijaya Shripad Naik. As per the new normal, the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Shripad Naik, and Mrs. Naik were in Goa, with other dignitaries from Indian Navy and MoD attending the function from South Block, Ministry of Defence, via Video Conferencing and the main small gathering was at Mazagon Docks at the site of the launching.





Other dignitaries who attended were Vice Admiral SR Sarma (Chief of Materiel & CWP&A), Vice Admiral SV Bokhare (Inspector General Nuclear Safety), Vice Admiral RB Pandit (Chief of Staff Western Naval Command), and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy.





In his address, the Hon’ble RRM applauded the stellar role of MDL in the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the Government of India. He appreciated the emotional bond between the ships & submarines, and the crew which builds them and mans them, saying that this was indeed a unique aspect of the Navy and shipyards.





In his address, CMD MDL Vice Amiral Narayan Prasad, IN (Retd) re-iterated that with its infrastructure, skilled workforce, and rich experience, MDL is ready to competitively bid for future Naval projects, including the prestigious P-75(I) submarine project, for which MDL has already been shortlisted.





Post-launch, the submarine will undergo a very comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully combat worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.





Two submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene program at MDL, Kalvari, and Khanderi, have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The third submarine of the P-75 is in the last phase of rigorous sea trials. The fourth Scorpene, Vela, has commenced her sea trials, whilst the sixth and last submarine, is being readied for boot together. The submarine under P-75 would not have achieved the current progress without the unconditional support, course correction, and active encouragement of the Department of Defence Production (MoD) and Indian Navy throughout its various phases of construction.