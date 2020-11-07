



Soon after the news report surfaced, ‘Putin’ and ‘Parkinson’ became the top trend on Twitter, with many in shock and disbelief.





The Kremlin has rejected reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin potentially quitting his post amid fears of Parkinson disease. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly stated that the media report based on Solovei's assertions, which was picked up by other British newspapers, was false.





"It's absolute nonsense," said Peskov, adding "Everything is fine with the President."





According to a report by The Sun, Putin recently appeared to be in agony while appearing to constantly shift his legs. Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told The Sun that Putin’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave the office.





“There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,” Solovei told the news outlet.





Soon after the news report surfaced, ‘Putin’ and ‘Parkinson’ became the top trend on Twitter, with many in shock and disbelief.











