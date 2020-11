The Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC) is the first such centre which was established in Africa by India to honour the memory of Mahatma Gandhi whose 150th birth anniversary was observed in 2019





The 47th meet of the foreign ministers of the OIC or Organisation of Islamic Cooperation took place at an India-built convention centre in Niger's capital Niamey. The Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC) is the first such centre which was established in Africa by India to honour the memory of Mahatma Gandhi whose 150th birth anniversary was observed in 2019.





Maldives Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted a picture of himself at the convention centre saying, OIC meet was "taking place at the beautiful Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre in Niamey, at this time of crisis it is crucial to build solidarity, togetherness and friendship to overcome the many challenges the world faces today!"





The centre was jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou during the former's visit to the country in January of this year.





A Ministry of External Affairs release that time said, "The establishment of the Centre is a landmark for India-Niger friendship, as also a symbol of India’s firm commitment towards Africa."





The plenary hall of the centre has a capacity of 2000 people and with total cost being at USD 56 million. It was constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji Private Limited with Government of India's NBCC being the project management consultant for the project.





The total duration of construction was 13 months, and India is building more such centres across the continent. India offered to establish Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centres in more than 20 countries in Africa. The centres in 9 countries are being built in the immediate phase.