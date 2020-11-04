Indian diplomat Ashish Sharma speaking at the IFS day event in New Delhi





India in a statement at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has highlighted how Pakistan has increased its support to cross-border terror amid the COVID-19 pandemic but also fanned hate speech.





Indian diplomat Ashish Sharma said, "While the world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic, Pakistan has only enhanced support to cross-border terrorism taking advantage of the pandemic."





Adding, "Pakistan has resorted to unbridled hate speech trying to foment violence and intolerance in our country. The hate speech by Pakistan is not merely directed towards one community in India but also against organisations, individuals and even against high ranking political leaders."





Remember, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making comments on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also joined Turkey's Erdogan in recent criticism of French President Macron.





India pointed out the challenge of 'infodemic' during the pandemic which in "many cases has been responsible for rising hate speech and seeding hatred within communities."





Earlier this year in June, India along with 12 countries co-sponsored the cross-regional statement on 'Infodemic' in the context of COVID-19. The first of its kind statement by the UN Member States focused on the need to counter the increase in hate speech and misinformation during the pandemic.





India also explained how it is "fighting" the COVID-19 pandemic in the "most transparent manner" with "equal access to medical facilities to all citizens" and "special efforts" to ensure that vulnerable communities are "provided adequate medical support."







