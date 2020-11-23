



Specific intelligence inputs revealed some Pak terrorists had infiltrated into the country with the purpose of carrying out a terror attack





New Delhi: A day after security personnel killed four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and seized huge quantities of arms in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted the security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak “major havoc and destruction” in the country.





The Prime Minister had chaired a review meeting on Friday with top security officials as well as home minister Amit Shah and national security adviser Ajit Doval in the wake of the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota.





Specific intelligence inputs had revealed some Pakistani terrorists had infiltrated into the country with the specific purpose of carrying out a major terror attack just before the District Development Council local elections to be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 19 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





Government sources said the terrorists were planning “something big” on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack next week.





After the meeting, Mr Modi said in a tweet: “Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in J&K.”





In another tweet, he added: “Neutralising of four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of a large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”





The four suspected Jaish terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed after a four-hour-long encounter early Thursday with the security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. In the gunfight, two J&K police officials were also injured, while the driver and cleaner of the truck managed to escape.







