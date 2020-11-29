



MOSCOW: Russia successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile in the Arctic, the country's Defence Ministry has announced.





On Thursday, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, hitting a naval target 450 km away in the Barents Sea at a speed of over Mach 8, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.





In early January, the same frigate test-fired a Tsirkon missile for the first time, striking a ground target over 500 km away.





Last month, the warship deployed in the White Sea destroyed a naval target in the Barents Sea with a Tsirkon missile.







