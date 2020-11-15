



A couple of fortified bunkers were seen in flames on top of a ridge on the Pakistan-occupied side across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, as the structure engulfed in a cloud of smoke after Indian Army’s artillery team scored a direct hit with a round fired from long range. Soon, more shells were seen exploding on the hillside.





The visuals were clearly seen in videos released by army sources.





Several Pakistani ammunition and fuel storage buildings, in videos released by sources, were seen burning after direct hits by Indian artillery fire, anti-tank guided missiles and rockets.





In another video, as an anti-tank guided missile fired by the Indian Army flies towards a bunker, a Pakistani soldier is seen sprinting for safety. The missile scored a direct hit on bunker. Two more missiles fired by Indian army, within seconds, could be seen hitting the same bunker.





In several sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam, the Pakistani military started targeting Indian positions along the LoC using mortars and other heavy weapons. Army sources said they focused their fire civilian areas.





Our Bureau



