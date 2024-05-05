Embraer and Mahindra have taken a significant step in bolstering India’s defence capabilities with the C-390 Millennium. The aircraft is noted for its unparalleled capabilities in various military operations. This collaboration is part of a broader strategic partnership between Brazil and India, reflecting their shared interests in cooperation and mutual growth.





The C-390 Millennium is a multi-mission medium transport aircraft that combines high productivity and operating flexibility with low operating costs. It has been in operation with the Brazilian Air Force since 2019 and with the Portuguese Air Force since 2023. The aircraft has demonstrated its capacity, reliability, and performance, with an operational availability of around 80% and mission completion rates above 99%.





This partnership also aligns with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative, as it involves local industrialisation and development, potentially boosting the domestic aerospace industry. The collaboration was formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year, aiming to fulfil the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium by the Indian Air Force.





