



A webinar between India and South Africa was held today. The Theme of webinar was “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo”. It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).





This webinar is the part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.





Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary DIP / (P&C), Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India has mentioned that the Government of India has adopted progressive policy and brought in procedural reforms like extending FDI and ease of business which have catapulted the Defence Industry to serve not only the domestic requirements but also meet global demands. Strategic partnership between India and South Africa may result in a win-win situation to achieve their objectives in terms of defence strength and economic cooperation.





Various Indian companies such as L&T, TATA Advanced Systems, MKU, OFB, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilder Limited and five companies from South Africa Sandock Austral, GEW, Hendsoldt, SAAB Grintek Defence and Reutech made presentations about their companies and products in the webinar.





The Webinar was attended by more than 100 participants and had more than 100 Exhibitors.







